Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Acquires 700 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 8,780.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,322,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,206 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,539,000 after purchasing an additional 641,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,312,000 after purchasing an additional 112,939 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,557,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.91.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $175.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $3,981,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,917.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $562,394.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,491. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

