Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 197.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at $76,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $74.98 and a 52-week high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.07 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $310,840.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,697.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John C. Fortson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,060,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,125 shares of company stock worth $2,876,065. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

