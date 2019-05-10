GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Now Covered by China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.40 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.70 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 41.76% and a return on equity of 25.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,390,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

