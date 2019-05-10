GreenSky (GSKY) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSKY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.87.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 186.00.
In other GreenSky news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $48,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,414 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
