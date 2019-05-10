Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

GRBK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.67. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $55,453.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,197 shares of company stock valued at $359,873 over the last ninety days. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 529.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

