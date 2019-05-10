Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

TSE GWO traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$31.97. 447,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.29. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$26.83 and a twelve month high of C$34.42.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$11.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.35999989856604 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

