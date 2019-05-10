Graco (GGG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Graco's shares have outperformed the industry. In the first quarter of 2019, the company's earnings and revenues lagged respective estimates by 4.1% and 2.6%. On a year-over-year basis, earnings were down 2.1% due to high costs and forex woes. Organic sales in the quarter improved 2% year over year on the back of 10% core growth in the Process segment. For 2019, the company expects organic revenues to grow in a mid-single-digit, largely benefiting from strengthening end markets, solid product offerings and focus on innovation. However, tariff and higher material costs will have an adverse impact of $21 million. Also, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies will be an issue, with adverse impact of 1% on sales and 4% on earnings predicted for 2019. In addition, acquisition-related risks and costs might be an impediment. In the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 and 2020 was lowered.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GGG. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $51.41. 538,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,008. Graco has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $313,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,438.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $990,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,798.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 504,248 shares of company stock valued at $24,685,631. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Graco by 4,085.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,782,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,813,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,120,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,052 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,736,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,663,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Graco by 987.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 294,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

