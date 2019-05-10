Gogo Inc (GOGO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 19,924.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 262,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,245,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,225,000 after acquiring an additional 185,486 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 990,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 305,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 375,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,225,000 after acquiring an additional 185,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 277,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,209,485.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOGO opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.35. Gogo Inc has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $199.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

