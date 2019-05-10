Global Water Resources (GWRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 10,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,711. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 million, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.23. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 193.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Debra Coy purchased 2,600 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy M. Bowers sold 9,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $89,547.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Water Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Global Water Resources worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

