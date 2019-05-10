Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Brass & Copper Holdings, Inc. is a converter, fabricator, distributor and processor of copper and brass products primarily in North America. The Company’s product include sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component that it sells under the Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster brand names. It also engages in metal melting and casting, rolling, drawing, extruding and stamping to fabricate finished and semi-finished alloy products. The company serves building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, electronics/electrical components, industrial machinery and equipment and general consumer end markets. Global Brass & Copper Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Global Brass and Copper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

NYSE:BRSS opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Global Brass and Copper has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Brass and Copper will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the first quarter valued at $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 627.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

