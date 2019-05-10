Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NYSE:GIL opened at $37.51 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

