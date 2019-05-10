Gibson Energy (GEI) Raised to Buy at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. GMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$20.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.27.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$22.00. 306,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,015. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.64 and a 52 week high of C$23.75.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.839999913290332 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

