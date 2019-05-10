Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 3.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,887 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,357,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 201,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on CVS Health to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

In other news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $55.35 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

