Geode Capital Management LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 330,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 50,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 50,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $12.31 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

