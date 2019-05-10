Genomic Health (GHDX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GHDX opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.88. Genomic Health has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Shak sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $5,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 270,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $20,101,946.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,513,292 shares of company stock worth $110,087,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

