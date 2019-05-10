GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) SVP Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 363,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Gleeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $75,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Michael Gleeson sold 26,704 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $212,563.84.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Michael Gleeson sold 2,121 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,065.36.

NASDAQ GNMK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,494. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $422.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.55.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 137.04% and a negative net margin of 71.40%. The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,393,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,613,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

