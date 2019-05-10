Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Gates Industrial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Gates Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.21 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

