Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.