Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

