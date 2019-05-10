Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 259,331 Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 259,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

ONCE opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 2.48.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.89). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

