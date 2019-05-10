Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (GXYEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GXYEF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,882. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

