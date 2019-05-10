Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC opened at $93.94 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $115,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,045.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,430.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,691 shares of company stock worth $11,406,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/gabelli-funds-llc-trims-stake-in-marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc.html.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.