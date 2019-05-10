FY2022 Earnings Estimate for United States Steel Co. (X) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.15 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Longbow Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.61.

Shares of X opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.73%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 299,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

