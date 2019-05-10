FY2019 EPS Estimates for Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Increased by Northcoast Research

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Smith & Nephew in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of SNN opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $42.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

