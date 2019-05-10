FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Equinor ASA (EQNR) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

NYSE EQNR opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 8,963.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

