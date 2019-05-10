FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Allergan plc (AGN) Issued By Gabelli

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Gabelli increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Allergan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.35. Gabelli also issued estimates for Allergan’s FY2021 earnings at $19.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allergan from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allergan from $181.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Allergan to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.52.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. Allergan has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share.

Allergan announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

