Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires Shares of 9,924 BG Staffing Inc (BGSF)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BG Staffing by 144.5% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BG Staffing by 1,326.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in BG Staffing by 2.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 107,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BG Staffing by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 92,235 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $119,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

BGSF stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

