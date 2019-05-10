Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRE. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.29 ($68.94).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching €50.44 ($58.65). The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,819 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

