Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freehold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.20 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of FRU opened at C$8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 439.08%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

