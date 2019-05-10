Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

FRHLF stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.