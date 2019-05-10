Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
FRHLF stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.