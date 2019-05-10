FOX (FOXA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.34, but opened at $37.42. FOX shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 15208952 shares.

The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on FOX from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $147,969,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 545,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 675,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243,593 shares during the period. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

