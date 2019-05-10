FOX (FOXA) PT Raised to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of FOX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Vertical Group raised shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of FOX from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FOX to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. FOX has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in FOX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in FOX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in FOX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in FOX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

