Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.41-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.4. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.3-375.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.54 million.Forescout Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to ($0.41)-(0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.78.

FSCT traded down $7.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,129. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.32. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.44%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 11,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $458,780.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,514.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 668,036 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,345. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

