Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Buys 27,631 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,631 shares during the quarter. Carnival accounts for approximately 1.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,408,848.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $324,842.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,765.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,555 over the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nomura cut their target price on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of CCL opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

