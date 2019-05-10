Flex Ltd (FLEX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,483,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,781 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $204,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Flex stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,086. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.38.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Flex Ltd (FLEX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/flex-ltd-flex-shares-bought-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.