Five Point (FPH) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FPH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Five Point from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Point from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Five Point from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Five Point and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.
FPH opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.15. Five Point has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.57.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.
