Five Point (FPH) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FPH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Five Point from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Point from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Five Point from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Five Point and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

FPH opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.15. Five Point has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Five Point will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

