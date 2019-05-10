First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,697 Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNH. ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.21 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

