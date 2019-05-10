First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQVLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,978. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 3.12.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

