First Interstate Bank Sells 635 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

