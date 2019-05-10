FireEye Inc (FEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.22 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

FEYE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 2,863,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.91. FireEye has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 55,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $932,000.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 501,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $1,698,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 904,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,460.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,255 shares of company stock worth $3,479,941 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $274,339,000 after buying an additional 579,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in FireEye by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $274,339,000 after buying an additional 579,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,563,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 14.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348,914 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $56,228,000 after buying an additional 426,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FireEye by 114.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after buying an additional 1,764,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

