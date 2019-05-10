Financial Survey: NI (NODK) versus Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NI alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NI and Horace Mann Educators, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Horace Mann Educators 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NI and Horace Mann Educators’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $212.37 million 1.78 $31.08 million N/A N/A Horace Mann Educators $1.19 billion 1.37 $18.34 million $0.68 58.51

NI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horace Mann Educators.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NI does not pay a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out 169.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 14.64% 9.97% 6.00% Horace Mann Educators 2.51% 2.53% 0.30%

Volatility and Risk

NI has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NI beats Horace Mann Educators on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.