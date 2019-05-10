Financial Survey: CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (CIHKY) versus Walker & Dunlop (WD)

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.26%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and Walker & Dunlop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR $46.95 billion 0.45 $10.38 billion N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $725.25 million 2.31 $161.44 million $5.04 10.83

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Walker & Dunlop.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Walker & Dunlop pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 22.05% 18.67% 5.68%

Volatility and Risk

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts. It also provides personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans, as well as loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business, combo, guarantee, and housing mortgage loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and financial leasing, third-party payment, and guarantee services, as well as loans for vessels. In addition, the company offers investment and wealth management, and insurance products; individual forex option and express, and gold trading services; open ended funds; private banking and cash management services; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. Further, it provides settlement and trade chain financing services; international business, wealth investment, risk and financial management, cross border RMB financing, international factoring and settlement, oversea financing, and trade finance services; and forfeiting and risk participation, cross border RMB clearing, interbank business, and escrow services. Additionally, the company offers instruments; custody and pension services; credit cards; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 137 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; 1 branch-level operation center; 1 representative office; 3,340 self-service centers; 11,382 self-service machines, including 1,610 automatic teller machines, and 9,772 deposit-taking and cash withdrawal machines; and 12,936 visual counters. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. The company also acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. In addition, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Further, the company offers underwriting and risk management, servicing and asset management, and direct loan originators and correspondent network services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

