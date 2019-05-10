Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Danaher by 188.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 852.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $134.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $576,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $247,771.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,761 shares of company stock valued at $54,983,097 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

