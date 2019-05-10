Fidus Investment (FDUS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,161. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $396.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 109.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.