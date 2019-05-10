Feathercoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $150,367.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $150,367.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 118.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001301 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 236,760,600 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

