Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,884.18% and a negative return on equity of 192.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million.

EYPT stock remained flat at $$1.62 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 453,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,795. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas Evan Godshall bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nancy Lurker bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,500 shares of company stock worth $89,360. 18.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,080,662 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 568,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 433,632 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYPT. ValuEngine downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

