ExlService (EXLS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ExlService from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

EXLS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. ExlService has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.88 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.63%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $125,951.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $59,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,285,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,869,000 after buying an additional 87,854 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,723,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after buying an additional 287,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,394,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ExlService by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,832 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

