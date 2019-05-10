Exelon Co. (EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to announce $7.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $8.13 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $32.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.47 billion to $36.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $36.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Exelon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

In related news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,142 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,314,222 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,375,540,000 after buying an additional 1,309,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,231,069 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,392,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,035 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4,439.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,185,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675,097 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,107,490 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $906,848,000 after purchasing an additional 868,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,204,962 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $595,543,000 after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. 62,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

