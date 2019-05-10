Etsy (ETSY) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.87.

Etsy stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 154,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Etsy had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,753 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $261,546.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,149.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,285 shares of company stock worth $12,638,801 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

