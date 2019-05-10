E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 642.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,242 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,197,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,589,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

ETFC opened at $50.08 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In related news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $2,165,031.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 21,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,038,510.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,114.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/etrade-financial-corp-etfc-shares-bought-by-candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a.html.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.