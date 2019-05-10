Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $246,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,920,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,911,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,799,000 after buying an additional 356,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,474,000 after buying an additional 398,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,254,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,328,000 after buying an additional 166,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,245,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,647,000 after buying an additional 664,206 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Shares of ED stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $86.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

